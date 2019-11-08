|
SCARDINO - Joseph M.D. of Great Neck, NY on November 3rd, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Sarelle. Cherished father of Joseph (deceased) Michael & Christopher. Loving stepfather to Howard & Andrew. Devoted Grand-father to Katherine & Olivia. Fulfilling career as a psychiatrist and mentor to many in the field. Worked until 81 years of age. Visiting being held at Riverside-Nassau North Chapel (Dignity Memorial) located at 55 North Station Plaza Great Neck, NY 11021. Sunday, November 10, 2019. Visiting 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Service at Riverside-Nassau North Chapel at 10am on Monday. November 11th, 2019 at 10am. Internment at Locust Valley Cemetery following service.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019