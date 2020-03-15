|
Whittaker - Joseph T. of Hicksville, peacefully passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born to Donald and Nancy and grew up in Albertson. Devoted husband of Anne Marie (Brady) for nearly 40 years. Beloved father of Joseph (Katherine), Matthew (Sarah), Kevin and Meghan. Cherished grandfather of Claire, Audrey, Carter and Isobel. Loving brother and uncle to many. He dedicated his life to the fire services; first as a volunteer with Albertson Fire Department, then served the people of Nassau County in the Fire Marshal office for 35 years. He retired in 2017 as a Fire Investigator and Accelerant K-9 Handler of Abby and Umi. Viewings will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 14th and 15th, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Wagner Funeral Home (125 W. Old Country Rd.) in Hicksville. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola (129 Broadway) in Hicksville on Monday, March 16th, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nassau County Fire Fighters Burn Center Foundation (http:--burncenterfoundation. org) or the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers (http:--tunnel2towers.org).
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020