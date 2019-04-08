TERMINI - Joseph 82 years of age of Oceanside, NY peacefully on April 4, 2019. Cherished son of the late Rose and Tony. Joseph is survived by, and will be so missed by his beloved fiance Patricia Ballard. Loving father of Dr. Anthony Termini (Donna) & Salvatrese (James) Colby and step-father of David Ballard and Danielle Ballard (Robert) Eberhart. Adoring grandfather of Isabella, Joseph and Lucy Termini, Brody Colby and baby Charlotte Eberhart. Devoted brother of Charles Termini (Susan) & beloved uncle of Charles Termini (Jennifer) and their son Charles, Cynthia (David) Hickey & their children Meghan, Brenden and Kaitlyn. Joe is survived by many loving relatives & cherished friends. Joseph graduated from Bishop Loughlin H.S. Earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree from CUNY. He served proudly in the US Army stationed in Germany prior to beginning his much enjoyed career as publisher of Sporting Goods Business Magazine, Gralla Publications, the leading trade paper in that field. His publishing background spanned some 40 years during which he received numerous forms of recognition for his performance. Joseph traveled the world in the course of his life and more recently enjoyed the intellectual stimulation and true friendships he found at Molloy Institute for Lifelong Learning. Joseph loved people and made and treasured friendships in all areas of his life. All who knew Joseph will remember his amazing energy, enthusiasm and love of life. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM St. Anthony's R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.glynnfh.com Published in Newsday from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary