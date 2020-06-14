TERMINI - Joseph James. On June 7th Joseph Termini joined his late wife, Colleen in Heaven. He was born August 24, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and upon returning home to Sound Beach, NY began his lifelong career as a Union 638 Steamfitter. Joe enjoyed being on the water, his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends. Proud father of 3 sons: Silvio, Joseph, and Daniel. Papa to his Granddaughter Grace. Oldest brother to his siblings: James, Manuel, Julie and Michael. He also had many cherished friends whom he loved like family. He has been preceded in death by his parents Silvio and Agnes, as well as his sister Nancy. Services will be announced at a later date.







