RUSSO-Joseph Tobias of Wan-tagh, NY formerly of Queens Village, NY on July 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Proud U.S. Navy veteran served during WW II. Beloved husband of 72 years to Tina. Loving Father of Thomas (Jane), Karen Rivoir (Peter) and the late Annie Galante (James). Dear Grandfather of Tim (Philomena), Kristyn Pratt (Michael), Keri Kearney (Brian), Kevin Galante (Allie), Keith Galante (Lauren), Jake Rivoir and Aidan Rivoir. Cherished Great-Grandfather of Tucker, Lila, Blake and Tenley Russo, Madison, Emma and Ryan Pratt, Ella, Luke and Cole Kearney. Joseph was always helping others and always had a smile on his face. May he rest in peace. Viewing on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the William E. Law F.H. Inc., 1 Jerusalem Ave., Massapequa, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday 10:45 am at Maria Regina R.C. Church, Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 20, 2019