VALIENT - Joseph, Jr. of Elmont, NY (formerly of Patch- ogue) on April 4, 2019. Avid fisherman and proud US Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. Beloved brother of Maryann Perry, Joeanne Mintz, and Richard Valient. Loving uncle of seven and cherished great-uncle of seven. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home (S of LIE Exit 63) 500 N. Ocean Avenue, Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Sunday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am on Monday from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church in Patchogue, NY. Interment and Military Honors to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, NY.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019