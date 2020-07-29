1/
Joseph Vermilyea
VERMILYEA - Joseph G., 66, a lifelong resident of West Sayville, LI, died on Friday, July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristen. Proud father of Mickey (Brittany), Caileen, Mary and Lucy and grandfather of Hazel. Loving brother of Charles (Janet) and brother-in-law of Mike and Kim Dempsey and Caroline Mulligan. Cherish-ed son-in-law of Stefanie and George McLachlin and Mike and Patty Dempsey. Reposing Thursday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 10am Friday at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville. Interment to follow at Sayville Union Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 29, 2020.
