BELESI - Joseph Vincent, of Farmingdale, NY; a two-time Purple Heart recipient from the Vietnam War, retired Nassau County Police Sergeant, former Superior Officers Association Vice-President and Nassau County Legislator for the 14th District, passed away at the age of 73, on June 16, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease. Joseph, predeceased by parents Joseph and Antonina, leaves behind his beloved wife, Donna; his children: Jennifer Belesi (James), Laurie McLaughlin (Robert) and Christopher Belesi (Caryn); his beautiful grandchildren, Max, Zach and Jack Levy; Katie, Mikey and Danny McLaughlin, Cameron and Celia Belesi; siblings JoAnn Ambrosino, Diane Belesi, Frank (dec.) & Lauren Belesi, John & Lori Belesi, Craig & Susan Belesi, and James & Camille Belesi, and many precious nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 & 6-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Private interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Parkinson Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida, 34232 or The Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY, 10001.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.