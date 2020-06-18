Joseph Vincent Belesi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELESI - Joseph Vincent, of Farmingdale, NY; a two-time Purple Heart recipient from the Vietnam War, retired Nassau County Police Sergeant, former Superior Officers Association Vice-President and Nassau County Legislator for the 14th District, passed away at the age of 73, on June 16, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease. Joseph, predeceased by parents Joseph and Antonina, leaves behind his beloved wife, Donna; his children: Jennifer Belesi (James), Laurie McLaughlin (Robert) and Christopher Belesi (Caryn); his beautiful grandchildren, Max, Zach and Jack Levy; Katie, Mikey and Danny McLaughlin, Cameron and Celia Belesi; siblings JoAnn Ambrosino, Diane Belesi, Frank (dec.) & Lauren Belesi, John & Lori Belesi, Craig & Susan Belesi, and James & Camille Belesi, and many precious nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 & 6-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Private interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Parkinson Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida, 34232 or The Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY, 10001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved