HELLER- Joseph W., Jr. of Plainview New York departed this life Jan. 4 leaving behind a legacy of love and adoration from his family and friends. He was a devoted and lifelong New York Yankees fan. He served his country fearlessly and honorably during World War II. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of Joseph W. III, Steve (Joan) Hancock and the late James Bright III (Sharon). Devoted grandfather of Aidan, Dylan, Michael (Nicole), Steven (Awilda) and James Bright IV (Chelsea). Adored great grandfather of 2. Arrangements entrusted to Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd. Plainview NY. Visitation Tues. 7-9pm and Wed. 9-11 am. Religious service Tues. 8pm in funeral home. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to the .
Published in Newsday on Jan. 7, 2020