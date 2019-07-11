|
WHITESIDE - Joseph Stephen of Kingston, NY, passed away on July 9, 2019. Beloved father of Cassie Whiteside, devoted husband to JoJeanna Whiteside and cherished son of Joan and Thomas. Dear brother of Susan LaPlante, Steven, Catherine and Ellen Groarke. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4:30 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10:00 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale,NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019