Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
East Meadow, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for joseph whiteside
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

joseph whiteside

Add a Memory
joseph whiteside Notice
WHITESIDE - Joseph Stephen of Kingston, NY, passed away on July 9, 2019. Beloved father of Cassie Whiteside, devoted husband to JoJeanna Whiteside and cherished son of Joan and Thomas. Dear brother of Susan LaPlante, Steven, Catherine and Ellen Groarke. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4:30 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10:00 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale,NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now