McNULTY - Joseph William McNulty died December 9 at his home in Littleton, Colorado. Joseph was born June 12, 1970 in Setauket to William & Carol McNulty. He is survived by his parents, his wife, Doris, his brothers Michael & John & his sisters Mary McGee, Agnes McCartin, & Catherine Orofino. He & Doris were married 28 years & enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing & skiing. They both loved the beautiful mountains of Colorado, their log cabin in Bailey, & their dog, Heidi. He will be missed greatly & will be forever held in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket, NY 11733 March 23, 2019 from 3:00-6:00PM.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019