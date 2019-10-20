|
ZEMAN - Joseph was born on Oct. 2, 1927 in Manhattan, NY. He met Flora Hochheiser on a trip to Coney Island. He enlisted in the US Army and served as a Drill Sargent for the Army during the Korean conflict. He married Flora in 1950. Joseph then attended NYU and graduated as an Electrical Engineer. He and Flora started a family and raised 2 sons. They moved to Long Island and had another son while living in Commack, NY. Joseph worked for Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage, NY. After retirement, Joseph and Flora moved to Tamarac, FL. His wife passed away in 2006 and Joseph lived in Florida for 10 more years. He moved in with his youngest son where he lived out his life for the next 4 years in West Saville, NY. He passed away on October 15, 2019 at home in the presence of his family. His passing was peaceful. He is survived by his son Alan Zeman of Columbia, MD, son Howard Zeman of Santa Monica, CA, son Barry Zeman of West Saville, NY, daughter-in-law, Mary Okada of Columbia, MD and daughter-in-law, Angel Zeman of West Saville, NY, grandson, Greg Zeman of San Leandro, CA, granddaughter, Anna Zeman of Los Angeles, CA, granddaughter Daria Zeman of West Saville, NY and granddaughter Mikayla Zeman of West Saville, NY. He was preceded in death by his dad, Abraham Zeman, his mother, Dora Zeman, his brother, Ralph Zeman, his wife, Flora Zeman of Tamarac, FL and his daugh-ter-in-law Susan Zeman of Albuquerque, NM. He will be surely missed. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Diabetes Association in memory of his wife. A memorial service is scheduled on Sunday, 12:30 pm at I.J. Morris Funeral Home in Dix Hills at 21 East Deer Park Road. We will also celebrate his life at Barry's home in West Saville follow-ing the service. His burial is scheduled in Tamarac, FL on 10/24/19. ijmorrisdixhills.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019