Josephine A. Cannataro
CANNATARO - Josephine A. a life long resident of Farm-ingdale on June 12, 2020.Loving wife of the late Richard. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of the Late Richard (Elaine), Robert (Nancy) and Karen Coonan (Bruce) Loving sister of Sam Tafaro. Cheri-shed grandmother of Scott, Laura, Brian, Janine, Patrice, Vincent and Gina. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. A private funeral was entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
