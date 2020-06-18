CANNATARO - Josephine A. a life long resident of Farm-ingdale on June 12, 2020.Loving wife of the late Richard. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of the Late Richard (Elaine), Robert (Nancy) and Karen Coonan (Bruce) Loving sister of Sam Tafaro. Cheri-shed grandmother of Scott, Laura, Brian, Janine, Patrice, Vincent and Gina. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. A private funeral was entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.