MORIARTY - Josephine Ann (Kelly) passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at her family home in East Atlantic Beach. Jo was born in Far Rockaway to James and Josephine Kelly and was a lifelong resident of Long Beach. She married Thomas Moriarty on April 11, 1964. She graduated from St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Far Rockaway, St. Agnes High School in Rockville Centre, and Mount St. Mary's College in Hooksett, New Hampshire. Jo worked for IBM and then in later years became a teacher. Jo was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Rev. Msgr. James P. Kelly; her sister, Elizabeth Reccow; and son, Tommy Moriarty. Jo is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Tom Moriarty; her adored children, Joanne (and her husband, Chris Aventuro), Jim (and his wife, Mary Kate Wynperle) and John (and his wife, Lori); her seven much loved grandchildren, Christ-opher, Matthew, William, Molly, Brendan, Daisy and Cal; her nephews, John and Martin Moriarty and Brian and Matthew Reccow; and, of course, her countless friends. Jo and Tom always shared their deep and enduring Catholic faith that was the true cornerstone of their life together. Jo was a lifelong, active member of St. Ignatius Martyr Parish, and for many years she devotedly attended daily Mass there and taught for more than 30 years in the religious education program. Jo was dedicated to her longtime service as president of the Rosary Altar Society and many of her closest friendships have been with its many members. She was devoted to her lifelong friendship with her brother, Jim, and his priestly ministry. She was a mother and grandmother extraordinaire who was devoted to her family. Jo always had a wide smile, a kind and sincere word, a sense of humor and a deep faith that she shared with her family, her many friends and neighbors and everyone she came across. We will all miss her every day.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store