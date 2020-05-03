Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Baltzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Baltzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Baltzer Notice
BALTZER - Josephine It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine "Josie" Baltzer, age 83, on April 23, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Formerly of Albertson, Josephine was the beloved wife of the late George Baltzer Sr. (December 15, 2019) and beloved mother to her "special" son George Jr. who passed on April 25, 2020. By God's will, Josephine and Georgie begin their journey to eternal rest with George Sr. Devoted loving mother to her surviving children, Lorraine, Stephen (Natalya), Michael (Lori), and Rosalie (James). Cherished grandmother to her 13 grandchildren, Maxwell (Brittanny), Nikki, Christopher, Nathaniel, Stephen, Michael, Matthew, Natalie, Alexis, Daniel, Anthony, Mitchell and Vivian. Josephine was retired from the Town of North Hempstead. She enjoyed spending her summers in Pennsylvania and winters in Florida. Recently residing at an assisted living facility in Oyster Bay, Josephine loved being visited by her children and grand-children.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -