|
|
BALTZER - Josephine It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine "Josie" Baltzer, age 83, on April 23, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Formerly of Albertson, Josephine was the beloved wife of the late George Baltzer Sr. (December 15, 2019) and beloved mother to her "special" son George Jr. who passed on April 25, 2020. By God's will, Josephine and Georgie begin their journey to eternal rest with George Sr. Devoted loving mother to her surviving children, Lorraine, Stephen (Natalya), Michael (Lori), and Rosalie (James). Cherished grandmother to her 13 grandchildren, Maxwell (Brittanny), Nikki, Christopher, Nathaniel, Stephen, Michael, Matthew, Natalie, Alexis, Daniel, Anthony, Mitchell and Vivian. Josephine was retired from the Town of North Hempstead. She enjoyed spending her summers in Pennsylvania and winters in Florida. Recently residing at an assisted living facility in Oyster Bay, Josephine loved being visited by her children and grand-children.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020