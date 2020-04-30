Home

Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
BOCCHINO - Josephine "Jo" of Glen Cove passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, April 28th due to COVID-19 complications. Jo was born in Brooklyn to Anna and Paul Pietrafesa.Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Frank Bocchino. Loving mother of Rosemary (Gary Schwartz), Joanne (Keith Michaelson), Joyce (the late Bob Miller) and Frank. Extremely proud grandmother of Sarah, Adam, Emily, Joseph and Francesca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted member of St. Boniface R.C. Church and modeled her life around faith, love, and family. Jo loved to read, do crossword puzzles, drink tea, and watch the Mets. She will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020
