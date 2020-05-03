|
BONFIGLIO - Josephine (nee Cucuzza) of Oceanside, New York. 86 years old. It is with great sadness that the Corbett family announce the passing of Josephine on April 15, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Josephine was born on August 16, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York. She was married to Frank Bonfiglio from 1954 until his death. She was a loving mother to Karen (Jerry) and cherished grandmother to Jack and Joseph Corbett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020