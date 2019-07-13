Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
CIARAVELLA - Josephine M., age 91, of East Setauket, NY formerly of Commack, NY passed peacefully on July 11, 2019. Former Teacher, Principal & Assistant Superintendent of the Smithtown School District. Beloved Wife of the late Stephen F. Ciaravella. Loving Mother of Stephen J. (Linda) & James (Ingrid). Cherished Grandmother of Michael, Michelle, Joseph (Nicole) and & Nicholas (Hannah). Adored Great-Grandmother of Molly. Devoted Sister of Angelina (the late Felix) Landi. Repo-sing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019 4 8 PM. Funeral Mass 9:45 AM Monday at St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St #609, New York, NY 10036. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019
