R. Stutzmann & Son
2000 Hillside Ave
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-3434
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R. Stutzmann & Son
2000 Hillside Ave
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
R. Stutzmann & Son
2000 Hillside Ave
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Notre Dame R.C. Church
New Hyde Park
Josephine Connell


1926 - 2019
Josephine Connell Notice
CONNELL - Josephine P. of New Hyde Park, NY on September 18, 2019 at age 93. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mo-ther of Dennis, Colleen Baron (David), Brian (Judy), Patricia Biagioli (Peter), and Brendan (Carmen). Loving grandmother of 13. Cherished great-grand-mother of 2, with another on the way. Visitation at R. Stutz-mann & Son, 2000 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park on Sunday 9/22 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 9/23 9:15am at Notre Dame R.C. Church, New Hyde Park. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations on our Mom's behalf be made to or Long Island chapter. www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 20, 2019
