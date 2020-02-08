|
DELITERIS - Josephine, aka, Jean of Mineola, NY. Jean peacefully passed away on February 6, 2020 after reaching an incredible 105 years without the need of assistance and little to no aide in her daily life. Beloved wife of the late Michael (1997). Loving mother of Carl Deliteris (Charlotte), and Janet Ferreri (John). Cherished grandmother of the late Tara Robinson. Loving great grandmother of Jack and Rachel Robinson. Predeceased by four loving brothers Joe, Tony, Jack, and Ralph. Visitation Sunday 3-8pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 412 Willis Avenue, Williston Park NY. Funeral on Monday at 10am at funeral home. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury NY. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Meals on Wheels, 50 Clinton Street, Suite 107 Hempstead, NY 11550.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2020