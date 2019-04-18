Home

Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Josephine DelVecchio
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church
Lindenhurst, NY
DELVECCHIO-Josephine, 96, of Lindenhurst on April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Cherished mother of Arthur DelVecchio (Jaree) and Michele Kircher-Sternig (Sander). Loving grandmother of Wayne Kircher and Jamie Kircher and great-grandmother of 7. Friends and family may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes, 448 West Main Street, Babylon, NY on Thursday 7:00-9:30 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Lindenhurst, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2019
