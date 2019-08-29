Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
Josephine E. Selvaggi


1933 - 2019
Josephine E. Selvaggi Notice
SELVAGGI - Josephine E., on August 26, 2019 of The Villages, FL, formerly of Massapequa, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Sally) and Vito (Patricia). Cherished grandmother of Brianna (Andre), Serena (Adam), Dylan and Ryan. Great grandmother of Gavin, Tessa, and Everett. Member of Plainedge Senior Group, and VFW #3211, Hicksville, NY. Always and forever in our hearts. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 10am at St. Rose of Lima RC Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019
