SFERRAZZA - Josephine Elena, 94, of East Yaphank, NY, passed away April 6, 2019. Josephine was born in Sicily and came to America when she was eight months old. She grew up in Astoria, Queens, and married Joseph A. Sferrazza on June 24, 1950. She had four children, Carmel, Joseph, Mina, and Andrew. She received her master's in education in 1978 and taught at P.S. 17 in Astoria until she retired in 1990. In 1993, she and Joseph moved to East Yaphank, NY, where she was active in the Yaphank Senior Club and veterans events. In addition to her three living children, she is survived by her husband, Joseph Sferrazza; daughter, Carmel and husband Robert Huestis, of Westcliffe, CO; son, Joseph (wife Rose, deceased) of Manorville, NY; son, Andrew, of Shirley, NY; grandson, Joseph, and wife, Corinne, of Fort Mill, SC; granddaughter, Stephanie, and husband, Brendan, of Medford, NY; great-grandchildren Peyton and Bradley. Her passions were reading and nature. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday 3-8pm, Mangano Funeral Home of Middle Island, Inc., 640 Middle Country Road Middle Island, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday, St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Center Moriches, NY. Interment Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Contributions in her name may be made to Soaring Eagle or Edmundite Missions. Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2019