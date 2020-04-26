|
FITAPELLI - Josephine (nee Ciorciari) of Middle Village, NY on April 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Anthony (Marie), grandmother of Joseph, Melissa, and Marc, great-grandmother of Kayla, Jack, Joseph, Gianna, Valentina and Zoey. Cherished sister of Carmella Moran, the late Ella Genna and the late Marie Giattino. Dedicated secretary with the NYC Department of Education for many years. She will live in our hearts forever. A memorial mass will be held at St. Margaret's RC Church in Middle Village at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020