Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Fitapelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Fitapelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Fitapelli Notice
FITAPELLI - Josephine (nee Ciorciari) of Middle Village, NY on April 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Anthony (Marie), grandmother of Joseph, Melissa, and Marc, great-grandmother of Kayla, Jack, Joseph, Gianna, Valentina and Zoey. Cherished sister of Carmella Moran, the late Ella Genna and the late Marie Giattino. Dedicated secretary with the NYC Department of Education for many years. She will live in our hearts forever. A memorial mass will be held at St. Margaret's RC Church in Middle Village at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -