FLORIO - Josephine Helen, 92, passed away after a long illness on August 25, 2019. Josephine was born on December 26, 1926 in Queens, NY and was the youngest daughter of Joseph Florio and Maria Silecchia. She was a long time resident of East Elmhurst, NY and recently resided at White Oaks Nursing Home. Josephine is survived by her seven nieces and nephews. Donations may be sent to the in memory of Josephine. . Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019