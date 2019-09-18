|
FRANZESE - Josephine "Jo" "Josie" "Little Jo" of East Meadow, NY, on September 16, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved sister to Carmela (Al), Ralph (Dotty), Jerry (Mary). Cherished aunt to all her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and great grand nieces. Family will receive friends Thursday, 1-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 North Jerusalem Road, (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:45 am, St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019