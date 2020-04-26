|
HARKINS - Josephine G. (Sissy), of Seaford, passed away peacefully on April 15, just 3 days before her 100th birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Harkins, and devoted mother to Ken (deceased), Michael (Donna), Kathleen Hyland, and Mary Harkins (Thomas Kester). She was the cherished grandmother of 9 grand-children & 9 great grandchildren. Born in Queens, NY, to Philip and Irene (McCormack) Crane, and predeceased by her siblings James Crane, Eileen Needham, and Francis (Mickey) Crane. She will be dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted to William E. Law Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020