GALANTE - Josephine M. lifelong resident of Glen Cove, NY at age 89 entered eternal life on Saturday, March 16th, surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Anthony and Sabina Giambruno. Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Anthony R. Devoted mother of Anthony A. (Michele), Gary (Gina), Richard (Midori) and Lisa Kivlen (Christopher). Beloved grandmother of Juliana, Joseph, John, Jessica Carbone (Frank), Nicholas, Miranda and Jasmine. Special great-grandmother of Carmelo. Dear friend of Annette. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a devoted lifelong parishioner of the Church of St. Rocco and a yearly volunteer at the church feast. Her passion in life was her family, gardening and cooking. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9pm. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Wednesday 10am. Interment Holy Rood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josephine's name to the Glen Cove Senior Adult Day Care Center. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019