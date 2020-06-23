Josephine Galvin
GALVIN - Josephine , of Northport, formerly New Hyde Park, passed away peacefully in her 83rd year on June 19, 2020. Josephine was born in Derrynafeena, near Killorglin, Co. Kerry, Ireland, and emigrated to the United States with her family in 1954, establishing a residence in the Inwood section of Manhattan, where she met her husband John. Josephine raised four children on Long Island and worked as an office manager for Aramark Corp. A lifelong voracious reader and avid learner, she served as the vanguard of political discourse at the holiday table. Josephine was a strong, independent and devout woman and the heart and soul of our family. Good rest, Mom, we love you. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Maureen Dwyer (Sean), Sean Galvin (Christine), Kieran Galvin (Sang'ona) and Owen Galvin (Lisa). Loving Nana to Brendan, Maeve, Devin, Aidan, Alanna, Brian, Robert, Connor, Thomas, Ohana and Fianna. Caring sister to her deceased siblings, Robert Myles, Teresa Cooney, Ita Osterman and Bernadette Duffy. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. For those to wish to honor Josephine's life, donations to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Parish Social Ministry, www.olqmparish.org, would be appreciated. nolanfh.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
