Josephine Gengaro

Josephine Gengaro Notice
GENGARO - Josephine, age 97, of Glen Oaks, NY. Josephine went home to the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. Died of natural causes. Loving wife to the late Frank M. Dedicated mother to Frank S. and the late James M. Proud grandmother to Michelle Kokmen, Dr. Christine L. Gengaro, Dr. James Gengaro and Jeanette Gengaro. Beloved great-grand-mother to Olivia and Grace Kokmen, Marcella and Latrell Gengaro, Greyson, Victoria and Ryland Gengaro. Loving sister to Frances Dapolito and the late Carmella Gaudiosi, Marie Fertmann, Pasquale, Beni-amino and Stefano Bianco. Loving aunt to Theresa, Jennie, Alan and Joyce and many great-grandnieces and nephews. A memorial will be planned at a later date. Private Interment at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2020
