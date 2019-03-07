Home

Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
1926 - 2019
Josephine Giacketti Notice
GIACKETTI - Josephine "Nobles" aka "Jo" passed away on Saturday, March 2 at the Age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband Nicky. She was born in Greenwood, Miss. She attended LSU from 1944-1945 and Miss. State 1945-1946. As Lennie Nobles, she was Miss Mississippi in 1946. And competed in the Miss America Pageant and won First Place for Dance. She also was awarded a Scholarship to go to New York to study Dance. She entertained "solo" and with partners for many years at various resorts and hotels throughout the East Coast. She taught Dance in the 1970's. She loved the beach and was a member of Silver Point Beach Club in Atlantic Beach for over 40 years. She will be remembered and missed for her Southern warmth and bright Personality. Visitation Thursday 2-6pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park NY. Funeral Service 10:00 am Friday at the funeral Home. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019
