Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Josephine Giordano Notice
GIORDANO - Josephine of Sea Cliff, NY on April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore. Loving mother of Vincent, Louis, Joan and Donna Giordano. Cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Boyle, Mar Giordano, Ellen Konstantinidis and Brian Little and great grandmother of 6. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Sat. & Sun. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Mon. 10 am at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Frarmingdale, NY. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation https://www.alzdiscovery.org/
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2019
