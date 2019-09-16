|
|
GROTH - Josephine 1926-2019 Originally from New York Josephine peacefully passed away on August 13th in Tulsa, OK. Josephine lost her beloved husband last year and on a beautiful sunny day joined the love of her life in heaven. She will be truly missed by her four children Kenneth, Ann Marie, Joseph, Mary and their spouses. She was a loving grandmother and great- grandmother. She is survived by two sisters Cecilia and Miriam. There will be a funeral mass at O.L.P.H in Lindenhurst on Friday, Sept. 20th at 11:00am. Her interment will take place in Oklahoma.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 16, 2019