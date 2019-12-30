Home

Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
(631) 929-4111
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark's RC Church
Shoreham, NY
View Map
Resources
Josephine Halpin


1925 - 2019
Josephine Halpin Notice
HALPIN - Josephine C. (JO), born March 21, 1925. Died December 27, 2019. US Army Cadet Nurse Corps (1943-1946) at St. John's LIC Hospital. Past Regent Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Mark #2311. Member of Our Ladies Rosary Makers. Active member St. Mark's Parish. Survived by her sisters Mary A. Hollwedel, Jean B. Rende and the late Anna (Nancy) Reilly. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 10:00 AM at St. Mark's RC Church, Shoreham, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY
Published in Newsday on Dec. 30, 2019
