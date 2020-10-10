KEATS - Josephine (nee Badalamenti). Jo was born in Astoria NY on Halloween 1932. She met a young handsome college kid in 1950 at Farmingdale College,James Valentine Keats. They fell in love & married at St. Kilian's Roman Catholic Church in 1954 & settled on Staples Street in Farmingdale where they raised 4 boys. Jo was a bank teller who was injured in an explosion at Farmingdale Federal Savings in 1952. She survived and became very active in the community. Jo played an enormous role while her husband, cousins and friends began a fledgling Farmingdale Midget Football Association. The "Hawks" organization grew and was a remarkable success. Jo took on many roles in the organization including leadership in the Ladies Auxiliary, Food and Concession management and more. In the early 70's Jo was inspired to help others in need and participated in a suicide hotline for the Farmingdale community.In 1979 Jo and Jim moved out of their home community to the beauty & wonder of upstate New York living, first in Granville, then to Saratoga. Jo loved Saratoga but of course missed her family and friends on Long Island. Jim passed in 2003 & Jo returned to her much beloved Farmingdale. There she resumed her active community life while living in the Hardscrabble Apts. There she held position on the board as Treasurer for many years. A warm, gracious, loving person who gave far more than she took. Material things never meant a thing to her, but love, family, giving and devotion to Jesus carried her through her later years. She so loved whatever time she could get with her sons, their wives, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jo will always be remembered for her beautiful smile & her cackling laugh. More than that, she will be forever loved for the goodness she gave & the love she bestowed upon her 4 boys, Rob, Ron, Jamie & John. Visiting Arthur White Funeral Home, 315 Conklin St., Farmingdale 2-4pm & 7-9pm Sunday, October 11. Mass at 9:45am Monday, October 12, at St. Kilian Parish in Farmingdale. Jo will be interred at Saratoga National Cemetery with her husband Jim at a time to be determined. Donations can be mailed to St. Kilian's Social Ministry Outreach 140 Elizabeth St. Farmingdale, NY 11735. And her Favorite was... (no one will ever know).







