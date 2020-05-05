|
|
LEONE - Josephine (Mazzola) died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in her 90th year from complications from COVID-19. Predeceased by her loving husband, Robert and her sisters Nancy, Ida, Pietrina, Santa, Grace and brothers Frank and Peter. Loving mother of Sandy (Randy), Rosalie (Victor), Teri (Ron), Debbie (Michael). Beloved grandmother of Melissa, Daniel, Jaclyn, Kristen, Thomas, Melanie, Paige, Michael, Jake, and Emily. Great grandmother to Tyler. The family will hold a private funeral on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020