Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
(516) 938-4311
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Lyons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Lyons Notice
LYONS - Josephine M. passed peacefully on 2-2-2020 at age 91. Longtime resident of Plainview, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Devoted father of Joanne (John), Eddie, Richard (Debby). Loving grandfather of Ashley, John (Emilia), Christopher, Edward, Marc and Scott. Arrangments entrusted to Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 655 Old Country Road, Plainview. Funeral Mass Tues 11 am at St. Pius X RC Church. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to - Gastric Cancer Research.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -