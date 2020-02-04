|
LYONS - Josephine M. passed peacefully on 2-2-2020 at age 91. Longtime resident of Plainview, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Devoted father of Joanne (John), Eddie, Richard (Debby). Loving grandfather of Ashley, John (Emilia), Christopher, Edward, Marc and Scott. Arrangments entrusted to Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 655 Old Country Road, Plainview. Funeral Mass Tues 11 am at St. Pius X RC Church. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to - Gastric Cancer Research.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020