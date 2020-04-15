|
MANFREDO - Josephine of Bay Shore, NY on April 10, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Loving mother of Frank, Elizabeth, Michael, Joseph, Patrick, the late Joanne and the late Ann. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother 8. Devoted sister of Patricia and Antonette. Interment will be private at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020