PULEO- Josephine, 78 of West Islip, passed away on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Roseann (Gary) and Diane (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Erin, Elenore and Timothy. Dear sister of Vincent (Margaret), John (Lori) and Marianne (Richard). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cherished by her cousins. Josie's greatest joy was being surrounded by people she loved, enjoying what she was most passionate about, camping. Private arrangements were entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. where personal condolences and remembrances can be left on their website at massapequafuneralhome.com. A celebration of Josie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020