Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Puleo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Puleo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Puleo Notice
PULEO- Josephine, 78 of West Islip, passed away on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Roseann (Gary) and Diane (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Erin, Elenore and Timothy. Dear sister of Vincent (Margaret), John (Lori) and Marianne (Richard). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cherished by her cousins. Josie's greatest joy was being surrounded by people she loved, enjoying what she was most passionate about, camping. Private arrangements were entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. where personal condolences and remembrances can be left on their website at massapequafuneralhome.com. A celebration of Josie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -