Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Man-hasset, NY
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
Middle Village, NY
View Map
Josephine Rand Notice
RAND - Josephine of Man-hasset, NY on January 13, 2020, 89 years of age. Josephine made a positive impact on the lives of many patients during her impressive 30+ year career as a nurse at St. Francis hospital in Roslyn. However, her true passion was her family. Wife of the late Stephen, loving mother of Rita (the late Luke) LiCalzi, Stan (Deborah) Rand, John (Christina) Rand and Joseph Rand. She had a special relationship with each of her many grandchildren and was adored as "GG" (Great Grandma). Always interested in the latest news about each one and doling out the best hugs and kisses whenever she saw them. In addition to spending time with family, Josephine enjoyed Broadway shows, bridge with the ladies, shopping and generally being on-the-go. Words cannot express how much she will be missed by so many. Visitation will be held at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Thursday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Man-hasset with entombment to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Francis Hospital (online) 1150.thankyou4caring.org or (mail) St. Francis Hospital Foundation Office of Development, 100 Port Washington Blvd. Roslyn, NY 11576.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020
