Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Bay Shore, NY
Josephine Riedel

Josephine Riedel Notice
Riedel - Josephine K., on February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl Riedel. Loving mother of Peter Riedel, Barbara Graziano and Susan Mirabito. Cherished grand- mother of four and great grandmother of six. Cele- bration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's name may be made to Dominican Village, 565 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY 11701. Arrangements en- trusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2019
