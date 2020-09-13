1/
Josephine Scotto
SCOTTO - Josephine P. of Baldwin, passed on September 10, 2020 at the age of 90. She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, John J. Scotto. Beloved mother of Susan Yohe (Mark), Grace O'Connor (John) and Carol Pepino (Thomas). Cherished Nana of her grandchildren Jaclyn Tussie (Anthony), Heather, Thomas J. (Michael) and Anthony Pepino, Meghan and Kaitlyn O'Connor and Jennifer Higgins (Joe) as well as her 6 great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7PM at Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road Oceanside, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Tuesday 9:45 at St. Anthony's followed by Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association



Published in Newsday from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Anthony's
Funeral services provided by
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
