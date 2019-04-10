Newsday Notices
Josephine Tekula

Josephine Tekula Notice
TEKULA - Josephine M. of Ridge, NY (formerly of Amityville & Levittown, NY) on April 7, 2019 in her 97th year. Devoted wife of the late Charles. Cherished mother of Joanne and Chuck, Jr. Beloved grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 3. Memorial Visiting Moloney-Sinnickson's Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday evening. Cremation entrusted to Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
