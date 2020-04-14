|
POSNANSKI - Josephine V., November 11, 1921 April 11, 2020. Josephine (Jay) Pos-nanski, 98, of Hampton Bays, passed away due to complications from the coronavirus on April 11, 2020. Born and raised in Hackensack, NJ, she moved to Quogue, NY in 1955 and then to Hampton Bays, NY. Beloved wife of Harry (1919-2003). She worked for many years at Hazeltine Electronics, Co. where she supervised the soldering of circuit boards for the Lunar Module. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed creating flower arrangements for her home and later for the Residence. She is survived by her son, Harry (JoAnn), her grand-children, Brad (Betsy), Megan Campeau (Mathew), Kate Hutchinson (Michael), 4 great-grandchildren, her sister, Adeline (Chippy) Cavalieri and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, JoAnn. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. A more pubic celebration of Jay's live will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020