Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Good Shepherd RC Church
Holbrook, NY
View Map
VALLARIO - Josephine A. of Blue Point, N.Y. on September 21, 2019 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of Vincent. Loving mother of Laura Bunzel (Jeffrey), Valerie Connelly and Vincent Vallario (Kathleen). Dear sister of August Cocuzza (Karen) and Jeannine Surdis (Mike). Cherished grandma of Brooke (Mike), Christopher (Alanna), Bryan, Alexandra, Vincent, Michaelene and Great Grandma of Jack. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main St., Holbrook, NY. where a religious service will be held Tuesday 3pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45am Good Shepherd RC Church, Holbrook. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019
