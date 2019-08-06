|
KOKELL- Joshua Laurence of East Northport, L.I. on August 3, 2019 at the age of 45 years. Beloved husband of Melissa Ketcham. Loving son of Laurence and Katherine Kokell. Dear brother of Peter, David, James and Gerard Kokell. Loved and honored by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Fond son in law of Lisa Beckman Berardi, William C. Ketcham and brother in law of Amanda Ketcham. Visiting Wednesday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral service Thursday 11:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church - East Northport. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019