Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
East Northport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Kokell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Laurence Kokell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Laurence Kokell Notice
KOKELL- Joshua Laurence of East Northport, L.I. on August 3, 2019 at the age of 45 years. Beloved husband of Melissa Ketcham. Loving son of Laurence and Katherine Kokell. Dear brother of Peter, David, James and Gerard Kokell. Loved and honored by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Fond son in law of Lisa Beckman Berardi, William C. Ketcham and brother in law of Amanda Ketcham. Visiting Wednesday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral service Thursday 11:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church - East Northport. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now