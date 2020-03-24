|
|
HOWARD - Joyce Anne of Massapequa Park on March 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Philip Howard. Loving mother of Robert Howard (Linda) and Douglas Howard (Jennifer). Adored grandmother of Carolyn Joyce Howard. Joyce spent many years as a teacher in the N. Bellmore School District. Services entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. A private family only service was held. Condolences may be mailed to the funeral home or you can visit our website to post a condolence. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2020