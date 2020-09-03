CONTI - Joyce Barbara "On September 1, 2020 Joyce Barbara Conti passed away peacefully at age 70. Joyce was kind and compassionate. She was a proud mother of four children. Joyce looked forward to spending time with her family. She enjoyed the beach, taking walks and going to church. She was steadfast in her faith. Joyce is survived by her son Charles Vilardi, daughters: Joyce Piccolino, Diane DeWitt, Edith Vilardi and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will be missed by all that knew and loved her. May God rest her soul."







