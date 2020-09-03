1/1
JOYCE BARBARA CONTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONTI - Joyce Barbara "On September 1, 2020 Joyce Barbara Conti passed away peacefully at age 70. Joyce was kind and compassionate. She was a proud mother of four children. Joyce looked forward to spending time with her family. She enjoyed the beach, taking walks and going to church. She was steadfast in her faith. Joyce is survived by her son Charles Vilardi, daughters: Joyce Piccolino, Diane DeWitt, Edith Vilardi and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will be missed by all that knew and loved her. May God rest her soul."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved