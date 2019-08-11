Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Joyce Bloom Notice
BLOOM - Joyce Susan of Coram, NY on August 8, 2019. Beloved Wife of Ronald Bloom. Loving Mother of Michael (Jill) Forst, Jeffrey (Laura) Bloom and Faith (Christopher) Kit. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Jessica, Josh, Jordan, Jamie, Kirsten, CJ, Katie, Justin and Sean. Adored sister of Wally (Judy) Siegel. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A. Visiting Sunday 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Sunday 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at New Montefiore Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019
