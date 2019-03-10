|
DRYDEN - Joyce Constance, 86, of Baldwin, NY on March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond M. Dryden. Lov- ing mother of Mary Wiener (Eric), Patty Dryden (Joseph Conneely), Catherine Korn (Robert) and Raymond Dryden (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of 9. Former Teacher in Valley Stream and Director of the Children's Dept. at the Baldwin Public Library. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's R.C. Church in Baldwin. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019