Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Reposing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Reposing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's R.C. Church
Baldwin, NY
Joyce Constance Dryden

Joyce Constance Dryden Notice
DRYDEN - Joyce Constance, 86, of Baldwin, NY on March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond M. Dryden. Lov- ing mother of Mary Wiener (Eric), Patty Dryden (Joseph Conneely), Catherine Korn (Robert) and Raymond Dryden (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of 9. Former Teacher in Valley Stream and Director of the Children's Dept. at the Baldwin Public Library. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's R.C. Church in Baldwin. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019
